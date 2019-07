The American team beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup finals on Sunday, becoming champions for the fourth time in tournament history.

The city greeted the victorious team with a ticker-tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes. US President Donald Trump has already congratulated the football players, while fans praised them on the internet.

The US previously managed to win the Women's World Cup in 2015, 1999, and 1991.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!