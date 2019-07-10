Russian CrossFit Champ Once Again Denied US Visa

Russian athlete Roman Khrennikov was barred from the prestigious Reebok CrossFit Games held in the US last year after the country’s authorities denied him entry. The story has now recently repeated itself.

Athlete Roman Khrennikov, who became one of the few Russians to earn the right to participate in the Reebok CrossFit Games, has been denied a visa to the US. He has thus been prevented from taking part in the competitions, which are said to gather the fittest men and women on Earth in the US, for the second year in a row. The 24-year-old, who lives in St Petersburg, has updated his friends and fans about his struggles with the American authorities on his Instagram profile.

“Magic did not happen. I have not received a visa to USA [sic] .. I continue my way. Thanks friends”, he posted on social media.

Many rushed to voice their support for the athlete in the comments, with some slamming apparent political games for once again getting in the way of international sports.

Roman Khrennikov said that US authorities did not give an explanation for their decision, going on to suggest that every second application is denied.

View this post on Instagram Happy for @hinshaw363 support on @strengthindepthuk Waiting for our meeting. A post shared by BE STRONGER (@cf_khrennikov_roman) on Jan 31, 2019 at 11:03pm PST

He was already turned away by the US Consulate last year, losing the opportunity to take part in the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games, which were held in Madison, Wisconsin last August. Prior to this, he won the European Regional competition and became one of the Russian athletes to earn the right to compete in the prestigious Reebok CrossFit Games final, held in the US every summer.

This is not the first time that diplomatic procedures have come in the way of top athletes competing in global competitions. In 2018, Russia’s freestyle wrestling team were denied US visas that would have enabled them to compete in the UWW World Cup in Iowa.