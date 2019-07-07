Trump Congratulates US Women's Soccer Team for 4th World Cup Win

The US women's national soccer team won the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, beating the Netherlands in the final, with a score of 2:0.

US President Donald Trump tweeted praise for the victory of the national women's soccer team in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

​The win of the women's team became the 4th victory in the international association football competition as it won FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015, 1999 and 1991.

The next FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in 2023, the 9th edition of the tournament.