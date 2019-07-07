Khabib and Nate Diaz Clash Cage-Side at UFC 239 (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov arrived at the UFC 239 tournament, held at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, as a spectator. Nate Diaz, while passing by the Russian, exchanged words with him.
As a result, a scuffle broke out and security personnel were swift to break it up.
Khabib and Nate Diaz get split up by security after almost going at it in the crowd during #UFC239. 😳😳😳 (via mattwreford95/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Pvu52FW1T1— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) 7 июля 2019 г.
In 2015, Nurmagomedov and the Diaz brothers (Nate has an elder brother, Nick, who's also a UFC fighter) had a fight during the WSOF 22 tournament. The fight broke out after Nate Diaz threw a bottle at Nurmagomedov.
