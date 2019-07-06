The #BottleCapChallenge has become the latest flash mob to sweep the web, and the World Cup winner has become yet another celebrity to join the fun.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has put his own spin on the trending Bottle Cap Challenge, knocking caps off two water bottles with a single roundhouse kick.

“I’ve just put my pogtouch,” Pogba wrote in an Instagram post. “If you don’t mind 2bottles capchallenge now.”

He pulled the stunt in response to an invitation from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the LA Galaxy star famously known for his acrobatic skills.

The flash mob was launched in late June, by Karen Pashikyan, an MMA fighter from Kazakhstan, who called out Jason Statham and Conor McGregor. Both accepted the challenge, and the internet has since been flooded with all sorts of bottle-untwisting videos.