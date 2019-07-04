'He's Home': Chelsea Appoint Frank Lampard as New Head Coach

Frank Lampard, a Stamford Bridge legend, has joined the Blues on a three-year deal after one season with Derby County, which marked his first step into management after a glorious career as a player.

Chelsea have announced on Thursday the return of their legend Frank Lampard to Stamford Bridge, this time in the capacity of a manager.

"I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach," said Lampard, who had spent 13 years with the West London club. "Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said of the comeback: "It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game."

The new season is going to be challenging for the 41-year-old head coach and his not-so-new club, whose key player, Eden Hazard, moved to Spanich giants Real Madrid last month on a deal worth €100 million ($112m).

