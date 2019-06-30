'Rare Thing': Captain of India National Cricket Team Delighted With Support From Pakistani Fans

Unfortunately, England beat India by 31 runs in their group game at Edgbaston, Birmingham on 30 June, moving a step closer to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistani cricket fans have expected India to beat England at Edgbaston in their seventh match of the competition as it could've kept their team’s semifinal hopes alive. Captain of the India National Team Virat Kohli has expressed his awareness and appreciation of the fact that Pakistan fans were backing them.

"To be honest I haven’t seen what’s been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing (smiles)", Kohli stated.

Videos and photos from Pakistani fans supporting India have emerged online.

وہ کہتے ہیں نہ کبھی کبھی گدھے کو بھی باپ بنانا پڑتا ہے۔ ۔۔۔

Supporting India 😎 limited offer from Paki fans...

​Now, England can book a place at semi-finals if they win New Zealand in their final group match on 3 July, while India, who have two games left, must expect to prove their last four spots.