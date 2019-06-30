Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen Wins F1 Austrian Grand Prix

The twenty-one-year-old Dutch racer on Sunday ended the dominance of Mercedes' star driver Lewis Hamilton, who was looking to secure his fifth consecutive win.

Max Verstappen has secured the Red Bull team's first win of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria. Despite a miserable start, Verstappen managed to bounce back during the race and beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who came second and third correspondingly.

Netizens have rushed to social networks to comment on the victory; while some of them were sincerely glad about the young champion's feаt.

What a race!! F1 back to proper racing #Formula1 #RedBullRacing What an amazing driver #MaxVerstappen well deserved — Ashley Hartland (@AshleyHartland) 30 июня 2019 г.

Others were disappointed and even said that the young man should be deprived of his victory.