Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen Wins F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has secured the Red Bull team's first win of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria. Despite a miserable start, Verstappen managed to bounce back during the race and beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who came second and third correspondingly.
Netizens have rushed to social networks to comment on the victory; while some of them were sincerely glad about the young champion's feаt.
What a race!! F1 back to proper racing #Formula1 #RedBullRacing What an amazing driver #MaxVerstappen well deserved— Ashley Hartland (@AshleyHartland) 30 июня 2019 г.
Yes, #MaxVerstappen did it again.....2018 and 2019 Nr 1 in his @redbullracing #race in #AustriaGP 🏁🏎1️⃣🇳🇱🇦🇹#ziggof1live #austriagp #ziggosport #f1 #wtf1 #verstappen #ZiggoF1Live #OrangeArmy #UnleashTheLion pic.twitter.com/f79S4pcQAP— Tim Langeveld (@TimLangeveld3) 30 июня 2019 г.
Congrats #MaxVerstappen #RedBull #Honda... Better luck next time to my team #MercedesBenz #AMG #TeamLewis https://t.co/CU9tj0tXFa— Mhlengi Madiba (@MMadiba) 30 июня 2019 г.
congratulations for winning !!!#RedBullHonda#F1 #AustrianGrandPrix #HondaF1 #MaxVerstappen pic.twitter.com/kXDGvmIvIp— De_niro (@tsuribito007) 30 июня 2019 г.
Others were disappointed and even said that the young man should be deprived of his victory.
He didn’t deserve the win he was super aggressive and attacked Charles!! The FIA better side on #Charles16 this was his maiden win and it’s ruined! What should have been magical is tainted! #F1 #AustriaGP #AustrianGP #MaxVerstappen #Ferrari #RedBull https://t.co/Koc7kahCO5— Jd🐺⚔️ #TeamLH #WillSmith #HouseStark (@JaclynlovesPaul) 30 июня 2019 г.
#AustrianGP will Max Verstappen's win will be taken away from him. as Other drivers have had Penalties for similar offences? #Rules and it the Ferrari driver had done the same there usually uproar?— The Failed Manager (@FailedManager) 30 июня 2019 г.
