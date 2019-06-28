Meanwhile at G20: Trump Says He'd Like to Wrestle a Japanese Sumo Fighter

During his May visit to Japan, US President Donald Trump attended a sumo tournament and rewarded its winner Asanoyama with a trophy standing 137 cm (54 inches) tall and weighing about 32 kg (70lbs).

Prior to his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G20 Summit, Donald Trump said that he would like to wrestle Japanese sumotori Asanoyama, whom he awarded a trophy for winning a May tournament.

"I was very glad to award the winner of the tournament with the trophy", Trump said, recalling his latest trip to Japan. "I would like to wrestle with him, when he is ready, of course," the president added.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania paid a visit to Japan in May during which the presidential couple attended sumo finals at the ancient Japanese sport’s spiritual home - Ryōgoku Kokugikan stadium. At the end of the tournament, Trump awarded Asanoyama, a relatively unknown Japanese wrestler, with the “President’s Cup”.

The G20 is a forum for international cooperation; its member states account for more than 80% of the globe's GDP. The summit in Osaka will host the heads of state of 19 countries and the European Union, while related ministerial events will be held in eight cities this year.