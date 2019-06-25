West Indies Legend Brian Lara Hospitalised in Mumbai Suffering From Chest Pains - Reports

The 50-year-old cricket legend has reportedly been working in India with broadcaster Star Sports on the ICC World Cup.

Trinidadian cricketer Brian Lara has been taken to hospital in Mumbai after suffering from chest pains, The Hindu reported. He was hospitalised at around 12.30 p.m. local time and medical investigations were started promptly.

The alleged video of the cricketer in hospital has been widely shared online.

One of the greatest batsmen of modern times, Lara has two world batting records, the highest Test score of 400 not out and the highest first-class knock of 501 that he scored in the English county championship in 1994.