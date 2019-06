The official ceremony to name the host city of the 2026 Olympics is being held in the Swiss city of Lausanne on 24 June.

The International Olympic Committee has announced Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo as the host cities for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Stockholm hosted the 1921 Olympics (they were not divided into winter and summer ones then), Milan has never hosted the Olympic Games. The Canadian city of Calgary cancelled its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in 2018.

