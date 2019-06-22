Fans Beg Andy Murray to Partner With Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon as She Courts Him on Twitter

The relations of Scottish star Andy Murray and Russian ace Maria Sharapova have had their ups and downs. Although the two already played together, Sir Andy was among those who called for Sharapova’s suspension after she tested positive for doping several years ago. However, the Russian star seems to hold no grudge against him.

Maria Sharapova has offered Andy Murray her service as a mixed doubles partner as the UK ace is struggling to find a lady for 2019 Wimbledon tournament. The Russian star, ranking 85 according to the World Tennis Association, re-tweeted a video originally posted by the US Open Tennis Championship, featuring her and Belarusian Max Mirnyi from 2004.

So far, it has been her only appearance at a Grand Slam mixed-doubles game, and it wasn't particularly fruitful, as Sharapova and her partner lost to Leander Paes and Martina Navratilova. However, the Russian star is eyeing another attempt to storm the prestigious competition and get Murray on board despite their history.

I heard @andy_murray was looking for a mixed dubs partner. Thanks @usopen for sending in my resume today 😂 https://t.co/ug6ES2m7X5 — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 21, 2019

​The US Open’s official Twitter account immediately suggested a hashtag, apparently hoping that Murray could pick the Russian star and “Murrapova” would rock the renowned green courts. Meanwhile, tennis fans begged the British star to make this happen.

Some pointed out that this has happened before.

I was just about to post these pictures. Not unprecedented... pic.twitter.com/aWumwI3U84 — Peter (@thaiguy84) June 21, 2019

Aww that will be amazing 😍

Please make it happen pic.twitter.com/PhYFvP8xPy — jojo (@jojo_mashafan) June 21, 2019

​However, not all the posts were welcoming, with some slamming the Russian for her doping scandal.

Just no dopepova — 🌀kyle conzemius🌀 (@caioconze) June 21, 2019

please leave Murray alone like please — sophie dattilo (@sophiedattilo) June 21, 2019

Eh No Maria, Slow your Row!! pic.twitter.com/1oXx7eqbqG — Portia Gilbert (@portia529) June 21, 2019

​Andy Murray was among those who took a hardline stance against Sharapova, who admitted in 2016 that she took a banned substance; He condemned her for failing a drug test and repeatedly spoke out for her suspension.

“I do feel like if you’re cheating and are caught, and you are gaining advantage on your opponents, then you have to be punished for that. It’s not what’s fair or not, in terms of time. That’s up to the governing bodies, the courts and stuff and the lawyers, to decide,” he said.

Apart from Sharapova, Murray’s wry confession that he was struggling to find a mixed doubles partner for the Grand Slam tournament in London this year has caught attention other WTA stars, who bombarded the Brit on social media. His Wimbledon partner from 2006 Kirsten Flipkens, Australian aces CoCo Vandeweghe and Casey Dellacqua, as well as Czech Barbora Strycova, asked him to put their names on the list.