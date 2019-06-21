Register
17:20 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Football for Friendship

    Football for Friendship Launches International Academy for Kids' Team Coaches

    © Photo : The international press center of the children's social program "Soccer for friendship"
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The International Coaches Academy was launched within the framework of the Seventh Season of the Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme 'Football for Friendship'. The multi-language online educational platform started working on 20 June.

    The International Football for Friendship Academy is a free online course featuring a set of practical exercises aimed at improving the qualifications of kids' football team coaches as well as P.E. teachers.

    The Academy’s online course contains knowledge, practical advice, and recommendations on organising training and promoting the values of a healthy lifestyle. The educational course is available in 10 languages: Russian, English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Turkish, Chinese, Arabic, and Hindi.

    The course was developed by the authors of the sports and humanitarian educational programme Football for Friendship. Soccer Barcelona Youth Academy CEO Miquel Puig, Delhi Dynamos manager Josep Gombau, Director of Regional Policies and International Relations Alexey Smertin, Manager of Technical Development and Social Responsibility for the Brazilian national football team Diogo Netto, Women's FC Alkmaar (the Netherlands) coordinator Gerard Timmers, football players from FC Zenit and FC Schalke 04, representatives of football federations from around the world, and many others participated in creating the course.

    During the events of the Seventh Season in Madrid, several practical video lessons were made with the participation of young players and coaches from different countries.

    At the 2019 International Football for Friendship Forum Press Conference, dedicated to the launch of the Academy, Real Madrid and Brazil Legend, World Cup winner and 3-time UEFA Champion League Winner Roberto Carlos voiced his appreciation for the significance of the educational initiative.

    "Football for Friendship is an absolutely unique programme, and kids from all over the world wish to join it. Uniting the sports and humanitarian parts, the project helps young participants develop their talents, choose their way in life, and become bright leaders."

    The programme carries out an important mission, promoting the notion of global cultural equality among the youngsters. "If our kids learn to be friends and treat all people with respect, and forget their differences, they will be able to build a better future," says Roberto Carlos.

    The online course of the Academy consists of 4 modules: How to teach values, How to teach mixed teams, Life hacks for coaches of children’s teams, and Key aspects of sports management in children’s football. The lessons feature certain instructions from experts who work with children, examples of exercises, which coaches can do with their students, and fragments of speeches from experts from the International Football for Friendship Forum, tests, and tasks for individual work.

    “The Academy will help coaches from around the world to develop their professional skills and let them become a part of the global community of like-minded colleagues. For many years, football has remained the most popular and available sport in the world. This game helps kids learn to believe in themselves and develop their talents. For Young Players, coaches become their guides in the wonderful world of football.

    The application process for the International Football for Friendship Coaches Academy is now open. 

    The International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship has been implemented by Gazprom since 2013. The key values promoted by the programme's participants are friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour.

    Football for Friendship is supported by the UEFA, FIFA, International Olympic Committee, the football federations of different countries, children’s international charity funds, famous athletes, and the leading football clubs of the world. For the previous seasons, the programme has brought more than six thousand participants together and acquired over five million followers, including famous athletes, artists, and politicians.

    Related:

    Nearly-Naked Champions League Final Streaker Reveals Gift From UEFA (VIDEO)
    FC Chelsea Wins 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League, Beating FC Arsenal 4:1
    Ex-UEFA Chief Platini Released From Custody in France - Report
    Tags:
    football, UEFA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse