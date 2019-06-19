Register
    Spain's coach Luis Enrique holds a press conference at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on March 22, 2019 on eve of the Euro 2020 qualifying match Spain vs Norway

    Spain National Football Team Coach Luis Enrique to Be Replaced by Robert Moreno − Report

    Luis Enrique has been absent from Spain's camp during several of their games in the 2020 European Championship qualifiers in recent months due to undisclosed family issues.

    Luis Enrique will step down as the head of Spain's national football team and will be replaced by his assistant manager, Robert Moreno.

    The news will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday by Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Spain's Marca newspaper reports.

    Moreno was been in charge of the team for the past three games in the Euro 2020 qualifiers (against Malta in March and the Faroe Islands and Sweden in June). Spain emerged victorious in all three of them.

    Moreno, 41, has been Enrique's No.2 since their spell at Barcelona B, going on to work with him at Italian top-flight team Roma as well as Spain's Celta and Barcelona.

    It is yet unclear what is behind Enrique's departure, but it is likely to do with something outside the pitch. The RFEF in March announced he would miss the game with Malta because of a "family matter of utmost urgency".

    In mid-April, Marca reported that the 49-year-old was working from home due to personal issues.

    A month later, the RFEF said that is stuck to its commitment with Enrique. "That commitment is mutual and will continue in force. On our part there is no doubt about that. “We hope to see him for a long time. It’s a difficult time and he has our help and confidence," the federation's sporting director Jose Molina noted.

    Spanish National Football Team, Spain, replacement
