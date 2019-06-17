Register
    Neymar (Brazil) triumphs after the victory in the World Cup 1/8 finals match between Brazil and Mexico.

    PSG Ready to Sell Neymar This Summer Following Rocky Season – Reports

    Sport
    The Brazilian star striker joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a record-breaking transfer fee and remained the world’s most valuable football player for a while. Although he has proved his value, scoring 51 goals in 58 matches, his spell at PSG has been mired with injuries and the star is currently at the centre of a rape scandal.

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would not oppose letting Brazilian forward Neymar go three years before his contract ends in case of a generous offer, the French sports outlet L'Equipe reports. According to the media outlet, Neymar has reportedly confided to several relatives that he is weary of his situation in Paris, adding that it seems difficult for him to stay there.

    The outlet claims that super-agent Pini Zahavi, who reportedly crafted his record-breaking transfer deal two years ago and is close to Neymar’s family, recently set about arranging a possible return to La Liga.

    Neymar’s former club, Barcelona, in which he played for from 2013-2017, has been speculated as the target of his next possible move. Although negotiations have not reached any result, they are reportedly still ongoing. Moreover, Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian star.

    The 27-year-old footballer, who arrived in Paris from Barcelona for a record-breaking fee of $246 million in 2017, has had several rocky months, including injuries, a three-match ban for punching a fan in April after PSG’s defeat in the French Cup final, rumoured spats with his teammates, and rape allegations which surfaced this month.

    Despite comfortably winning the French top-flight, PSG had an overall disappointing season, suffering a Champions League humiliation at the hands of Manchester United and losing the French Cup final to Stade Rennais FC.

    At the same time, the outlet mentioned PSG President Nasser al-Khelaïfi's recent interview with France Football. He slammed some of the club’s players’ “celebrity behaviour”, although he did not call out anybody in particular.

    "The players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. [...] They are not here to please. And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore," al-Khelaïfi ranted.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
