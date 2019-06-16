WATCH Tyson Fury Perform Aerosmith Song After Destroying Tom Schwarz

The German boxer, who has never lost a match before, was dropped by series of Fury's punches at the very end of the second round. The referee called the fight off after a follow-up assault just several seconds before the bell.

Tyson Fury easily defeated Tom Schwarz during the second round of a fight in Las Vegas, confirming his lineal heavyweight title.

After the bout, the winner sang Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" for his wife and happy fans.

All in a night's work for @Tyson_Fury 👏😂pic.twitter.com/2X4ZuHpSrF — Mr Fixit's Tips (@mrfixitstips) June 16, 2019

The song also brought forth a real storm of comments on Twitter.

@Tyson_Fury came and made a statement 🏆🏆 his movement and speed for a man of 6ft9 is scary!! Gets the KO then sings Aerosmith 😂😂 LEGEND 🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/UcWzzB2wNg — Andyg (@Andymg84) June 16, 2019

The boxer earlier sang the same ballad after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in Germany several years ago.

Fury, who is known as The Gypsy King, has won 28 fights (20 of them by knockout) since the beginning of his professional boxing career in 2008, remaining unbeaten. Last year he had his only draw during a fight for the WBC heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.