Register
22:30 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A graffiti depicting famous Brazil's soccer player Neymar decorates a wall of the building in Kazan, Russia, July 5, 2018.

    Neymar Rape Accuser's Third Lawyer Quits Case Without Explanation - Reports

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Brazilian national football team star and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has vehemently denied any wrongdoing against the 26-year-old model accusing him of raping her.

    Danilo Garcia de Andrade, the lawyer representing Najila Trindade against Neymar, has left the case.

    Speaking to the Associated Press on Tuesday, the lawyer confirmed that he had dropped the case. "I must withdraw from the process," he said.

    Andrade did not explain his decision. However, a day earlier, he told reporters that he would leave the case unless Ms. Trindade handed over the 7-minute video clip she claimed to be the key evidence in the case to authorities.

    Brazilian soccer player Neymar leaves police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Neymar went to the headquarters in an investigation linked to a woman’s rape allegation against him
    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Neymar’s Accuser Carried Out of Police Station After Claiming Video of Her Hitting Athlete Was Stolen
    Trindade earlier said that a video which leaked online showing her hitting Neymar was stolen from her apartment in a break in.

    Andrade is the third lawyer to quit the case against the football star since Trindade accused him of raping her in a swanky Paris hotel on May 15. The case went public on June 1.

    Earlier, lawyers Jose Edgard Bueno and Yasmin Portela Abdalla withdrew from the case.

    Trindade initially accused Neymar of "aggression" and "physical violence" against her, but later switched her complaint to a rape accusation.

    Neymar confirmed that he had two 'encounters' with the woman, but has vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

    Brazil's Neymar listens to the national anthem before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Neymar Sr. Defends Son for Posting Nude Photos of His Alleged Rape Accuser
    The football star earlier took to social media strongly denying Trindade's allegations against him, sharing what appeared to be their back and forth exchange on WhatsApp before their Paris encounter, including nude photos which Trindade had apparently sent him to entice him to meet her. Neymar got in trouble with Brazilian authorities for releasing the photos, since it is illegal under Brazilian law to publicise intimate photos without a person's consent.

    MasterCard has suspended its marketing deal with Neymar, while Nike has issued a statement expressing its "concern" by the allegations against him. Neymar's father Neymar Santos Sr. has claimed that Trindade's case against his son was just an attempt at blackmail.

    Related:

    MasterCard Suspends Ad Campaign Starring Neymar Amid Rape Allegations
    Neymar Rape Accuser Claims She Is Living in Hell, Receiving Threats
    Neymar’s Accuser Carried Out of Police Station
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse