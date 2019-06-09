Spanish Tennis Player Rafael Nadal Wins His 12th French Open Title (PHOTOS)

The 33-year-old Spaniard has become the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times after his victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem.

Rafael Nadal has won a historic 12th Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam crown with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem.

Nadal is now just two Slams behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 majors and three ahead of Novak Djokovic who was stricken down by Thiem in the semi-finals.

Social media users have congratulated the winner, posting numerous photos of Nadal.

Rafael Nadal Wins 12th French Open Title By Beating Dominic Thiem 🎾



🏆 2005

🏆 2006

🏆 2007

🏆 2008

🏆 2010

🏆 2011

🏆 2012

🏆 2013

🏆 2014

🏆 2017

🏆 2018

🏆 2019



KING OF CLAY 👑#RG19 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Ep5ERhxMaE — SporTalk (@TheSporTalk) 9 июня 2019 г.

