Spanish Tennis Player Rafael Nadal Wins His 12th French Open Title (PHOTOS)

Rafael Nadal has won a historic 12th Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam crown with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem.
Nadal is now just two Slams behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 majors and three ahead of Novak Djokovic who was stricken down by Thiem in the semi-finals.
Social media users have congratulated the winner, posting numerous photos of Nadal.
Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. @RafaelNadal #RG19 #Nadal pic.twitter.com/poQqSEWjB9— S@M (@robase75) 9 июня 2019 г.
Thanks For everything man love you so much wallahi ❤❤@RafaelNadal #RG19 pic.twitter.com/WD86HZ9F4w— Mesho alghwel (@mesho_alghwel) 9 июня 2019 г.
Rafael Nadal Wins 12th French Open Title By Beating Dominic Thiem 🎾— SporTalk (@TheSporTalk) 9 июня 2019 г.
🏆 2005
🏆 2006
🏆 2007
🏆 2008
🏆 2010
🏆 2011
🏆 2012
🏆 2013
🏆 2014
🏆 2017
🏆 2018
🏆 2019
KING OF CLAY 👑#RG19 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Ep5ERhxMaE
In 2017, Switzerland’s tennis star Roger Federer won the Australian Open for the first time, beating his main opponent Rafael Nadal.
