'Most Dangerous Woman': WATCH UFC's Valentina Shevchenko Defend Title With Headkick Knockout

Valentina Shevchenko recently won her 17th fight. Her overall record is 17-3-0, while her rival, Jessica Eye’s is 14-7-0.

UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko, who holds Kyrgyz, Russian, and Peruvian citizenship, knocked out Jessica Eye in the second round with a massive head kick at the UFC 238 in the United Centre, Chicago, Illinois, the United States.

Shevchenko brilliantly performed a head kick while defending her flyweight title.

"In the first round, I felt the kick to the body went through and she a little bit broke. That’s why I knew it would work. In the second round, I continued and then I think if she is thinking I will kick in the liver maybe I have to change the levels. It came up naturally from my side", she said.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram #bulletvalentina #shevchenko Публикация от ... (@tursunov_vohidjon) 8 Июн 2019 в 10:07 PDT

The video of the moment has been widely shared online, with social media users admiring the stunning kick.

Уроженка Киргизии Валентина Шевченко (а заодно чемпионка UFC в наилегчайшем весе) отправила соперницу в глубокий нокаут ударом ногой в лицо pic.twitter.com/jb1fU7t1AY — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) 9 июня 2019 г.

Twitter users have commented on the astonishing display, with one person describing Shevchenko as "the most dangerous woman on the planet".

Valentina Shevchenko is the most dangerous woman on the planet..#UFC238 pic.twitter.com/hQV2nymfIG — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) 9 июня 2019 г.