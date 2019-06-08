Australian Tennis Player Ashleigh Barty Wins Roland Garros for 1st Time in Career

In the final, she beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3.
"It's unbelievable, I'm a little bit speechless. I played the perfect match today. I'm so proud of myself and my team, it's been an incredible two weeks", Barty said. "It's a special place for Australians here. Sam (Stosur) has done well here before and come so close. It's been a magical two weeks".
Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty#RG19 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/DHQH2or6aB— Ashish TV Slams (@ashishtvslams) 8 июня 2019 г.
The 19-year-old Vondrousova has congratulated her rival, saying "congratulations to you and your team, you gave me a lesson".
In 2018, Barty won the US Open women’s doubles together with CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States.
