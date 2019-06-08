Messi Leaves Fans DIVIDED as He Scores Stunning Goal in Match Against Nicaragua

Argentina has defeated Nicaragua 5-1 in a friendly match as both teams continue their preparations for the Copa America.

Lionel Messi, 31, made two goals in just two minutes during the first period, including an astonishing solo strike that saw him dribble past several opposing players before finishing past the goalkeeper.

A short video of the stunning moment when Messi scored one of his goals has gone viral online. However, fans do not appear to be either impressed or excited.

I’m a messi fan but nicaragua is not a footballing nation, not sure they dont even have professional footballers. — BOBO (@FreezyBenassi) 8 июня 2019 г.

Somehow somehow...he forgot to do it against Liverpool — Zaddy Tomiwa (@Iammichelangelo) 8 июня 2019 г.

Ronaldo scoring hattricks against Switzerland while Messi misses easy tapins against field workers on their hour break. You can't make this up. — Jimmy (@KingRobbStark1) 8 июня 2019 г.

​"Where was that against Liverpool", the fans said.

The Barcelona forward has scored 67 goals in 130 appearances for his country