Register
16:53 GMT +308 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alina Zagitova during the test skates of Russia's national team in Moscow on September 9

    Zagitova Turns Heads With Jaw-Dropping Stunts in New Programme Set to ‘Stolen’ Music

    © Sputnik / Nina Zotina
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last year’s Russian Olympic champ is prepared to win even more hearts with a technically complex programme in a new tournament season, featuring her trademark triple leaps.

    Russian figure skating star Alina Zagitova has shared a video from her training session, where she is rehearsing her new programme to a hit song by Billie Eilish titled “Bag guy”.

    In the clip, which has been uploaded on her official Instagram account, the  athlete demonstrates the impressive stunts she has mastered in the best possible way – a cascade, a triple lutz jump and a triple toe loop, to the cheers of her crowd of fans. “Will build up the programme bit by bit”, Zagitova’s team wrote in the caption, prompting many to express their delight at the figure skating star’s performance.

    “Oh, it halts at the most interesting moment – that of a climax. Zagitova teases like no one else can”, one fan wrote, with another continuing:

    “Her jumps look so good and omg I can’t wait”.

    “What a gorgeous cascade”, another butted in, while a different user remarked that it would prove to be something extraordinary as “our queen” is preparing to rock the skating rink.

    Russian medalists in women's figure skating at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games, from left: silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva and gold medalist Alina Zagitova
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Russian Skating Stars Medvedeva, Zagitova Endure Earthquake in Japan (VIDEO)

    However, the brand-new programme, which is now in the making, is not foreign to controversy. In May, Zagitova’s choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz met a barrage of criticism over their team’s choice of music.  Many asserted that she would be dancing to the “Stolen” track, which had originally been picked for Zagitova’s compatriot, Evgeniya Medvedeva. Later on, when speaking in an interview with the YouTube channel “Macarena”, she admitted that she really liked the music track by Eilish.

    Russia's 2018 Olympic Champion in figure skating, Zagitova made headlines in early May when she topped the list of the International Skating Union's best female figure skaters, followed by Japanese figure skater Satoko Miyahara and Evgeniya Medvedeva, who took second and third spots respectively.

    Related:

    Russian Figure Skating Star Zagitova Turns Heads With Hockey Stunt (VIDEO)
    Russian Olympic Champ Zagitova Wins Gold at World Championship in Japan
    She's a Survivor: WATCH Russian Olympic Champ Zagitova's Go 'Lara Croft on Ice'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse