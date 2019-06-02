Liverpool FC Parades to Celebrate Their Triumph at Champion League Final (VIDEO)

Liverpool FC secured the UEFA Champions League title in the final on Saturday, beating London-based Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. The goals were scored by Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah and Belgian winger Divock Origi.

The UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool FC, are riding on board an open-top bus to celebrate their victory in Europe's most prestigious football tournament.

The UEFA Champions League final took place on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital Madrid between the English teams Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football tournament between top-division European clubs. It is organised by the Union of European Football Associations and is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious football competitions.

