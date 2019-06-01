Swindlers Pose as Stewards to Steal Champions League Final Tickets - Report

Over 100,000 fans have reportedly arrived in Madrid to enjoy the championship clash between the Liverpool and Tottenham football teams, that is taking place on Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Spanish law enforcement forces have detained a group of fraudsters posing as stewards over their attempt to steal tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final, the Union of European Football Associations said in a statement, as cited by the BBC.

The plotters attempted to snatch the tickets by pretending to run technical ticket checks. The police confiscated their fake uniforms and devices as well as their fake accreditation.

The UEFA statement cautioned fans to avoid showing their tickets to third parties outside of the official check zones.

Football fans have flooded Madrid to attend the UEFA Champions League final match between British football teams Liverpool FC and Tottenham.

The game will take place at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium at 20:00 BST.