Liverpool and Tottenham Fans Gather for Champions League Final (VIDEO)

The UEFA Champions League final is taking place on Saturday, 1 June, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital Madrid, where the English teams Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur will compete for the title.

Tottenham Hotspur FC has qualified for the final for the first time in history after their triumph over the Dutch team Ajax in Amsterdam.

Liverpool FC secured its place in the final after they beat Spain's Barcelona at Anfield Stadium in their home city.

The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football tournament between top-division European clubs. It is organised by the Union of European Football Associations and is regarded as one of the most prestigious football competitions in the world.

