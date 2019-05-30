Major $9mln India VS Pakistan Bout: Amir Khan to Face MMA Star in Saudi Arabia

Khan was last seen in the boxing ring in April, and then he lost in the sixth-round to Terence Crawford, the Daily Mail says.

Former British boxing light-welterweight world champion of Pakistani origin Amir Khan, 32, is set to earn nearly $9 million for a bout with Indian former MMA fighter Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia. According to the paper, this is going to be an exhibition bout, which means there will be no judges or official record.

The India vs Pakistan boxing event is expected to take place on 27 July. Khan, who is a British citizen of Pakistani descent, is expected to unveil the details of the upcoming fight to the media during a press-conference in London on 5 June.

Amir Khan is set to face Neeraj Goyat in an exhibition on July 27th in Saudi



Goyat is an 11-3-2 (2 KOs) Indian boxer



Khan, allegedly, will receive £7m for the trouble. SEVEN MILLION!!



And I thought Mesut Ozil was getting paid well for not breaking a sweat 😳 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) 30 мая 2019 г.

​Neeraj Goyat, 27, debuted in boxing in 2011, and has recently become the first Indian boxer to chart in the official WBC rankings.