Finland Beats Russia 1-0 in Semifinals at 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship

BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The Finnish national ice hockey team advanced to the finals of the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia after defeating the Russian team in a semifinal encounter on Saturday.

The hard-fought game in Bratislava ended with the score of 1-0 (0-0, 0-0, 1-0).

​​Canada will face Czech Republic in the second semifinal, which is scheduled to begin at 17.15 GMT.

The 2019 IIHF World Championship is hosted by the Slovak cities of Bratislava and Kosice.

Twitter users have applauded the victory of the Finnish team in the match they called 'incredible' and 'unbelievable'.