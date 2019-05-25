Russian Skating Stars Medvedeva, Zagitova Endure Earthquake in Japan (VIDEO)

The tremors apparently did not affect the skaters’ well-being or spirits, with Medvedeva responding to it with a cheeky video posted on social media.

Famous Russian figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova were in for a surprise as they took part in a rehearsal of Fantasy On Ice – 2019 show in Tokyo, when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck eastern Japan today, with tremors being felt at the venue where the event was taking place.

Fortunately, none of the skaters and spectators present at the venue appeared to be harmed by the calamity, with Medvedeva responding to the development with a cheeky Instagram video.

"An earthquake just happened here", a man can be heard saying, to which Medvedeva playfully replies: "That was just me skating".

The video elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online. While some praised Medvedeva’s grace and sense of humour, others berated her for an alleged display of narcissism, with one netizen, carilla17, joking about headlines like “Medvedeva puts on weight, causes earthquake in Japan”.