President of PSG Football Club Charged With Corruption - Reports

According to AFP, citing a source, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head Nasser Al-Khelaifi and PSG Board member Yousef Al-Obaidly were questioned by French investigators in March over awarding the 2017 and 2019 Athletics World Championships bidding process.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was charged with corruption over the awarding of the 2019 worlds to Qatar, a judicial source told AFP.

According to the report, Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, which is owned by Al-Khelaifi and his brother Khalid, paid $3.5 million to a sports marketing firm run by Papa Massata Diack in 2011.

His father, Lamine Diack, was the then president of the International Association of Athletics Federations and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Additionally, AFP reported that French authorities were also investigating just how the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 games for Tokyo had been awarded to the cities.