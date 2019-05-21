Formula 1 Legend Niki Lauda Dies at Age of 70

The three-time F1 world champion passed away on Tuesday — five months after a lung transplant, according to multiple reports.
"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," his family said in a statement.
"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain.
"A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)