Formula 1 Legend Niki Lauda Dies at Age of 70

Andreas Nikolaus "Niki" Lauda, a three-time F1 World Drivers' Champion, has died at the age of 70. The family of the austrian driver has confirmed his death.

The three-time F1 world champion passed away on Tuesday — five months after a lung transplant, according to multiple reports.

"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," his family said in a statement.

"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain.

"A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."

