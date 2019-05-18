Football Star Ibrahimovic Banned For Two Games After CHOKING Opponent

The legendary footballer has been in the spotlight on many occasions due to his controversial actions. Ibrahimovic has already been suspended twice since he moved to the United States for his altercation with Michael Petrasso of Montreal and for sitting out the MLS All-Star Game in August.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been suspended for two games after he grabbed New York FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson by the throat during last Saturday's game that ended in a 2-0 Galaxy defeat.

The league's disciplinary committee announced the suspension on Friday, citing Ibrahimovic's violent conduct.

Former Manchester United star got into a quarrel with the goalkeeper in the 86th minute of the match after his failed goal. The 37-year-old Swede grabbed Johnson's neck with his right hand until they both fell on the ground. Both footballers received a yellow card for the incident.

​Ibarhimovic will now miss the club's upcoming matches against Colorado and Orlando City.