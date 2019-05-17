Tennis Star Federer Pulls Out of Italian Open Due to Leg Injury - Organisers

The 37-year-old Swiss tennis player won back-to-back matches opposite Joao Sousa from Portugal and Croatia's Borna Coric allowing him to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Roger Federer has stated that he wouldn't participate in the Italian Open quarter-final competition against Stefanos Tsitsipas due to an injury to his right leg, organisers of the event revealed on Friday.

Federer expressed his disappointment over the fact that he wouldn't be able to compete, but said that he'd decided to pull out after consultation with his team.

The Swiss expressed his hope that he would be able to return to Rome next year.

Meanwhile, world number one Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka also pulled out of the Italy Open just prior to the quarterfinals after sustaining an injury to her right hand.

The top-ranking tennis player was supposed to face Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW