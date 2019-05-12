WATCH Brazilian Fighter Andrade's Vicious TKO Slam That Made Her a UFC Champ

Commenting on the slamming and fighting techniques that made Andrade UFC women's strawweight champion, the Brazilian said that she was "very certain" about what she had to do in the second round.

Brazilian women's UFC fighter Jessica Andrade secured victory on Saturday over acting champion Rose Namajunas when she used a TKO slam during the women's strawweight title bout at Ultimate Fighting Championship 237 (UFC 237).

The video of the victorious second-round slam that made 26-year-old Andrade the new champ has been shared by UFC TV.

This year's UFC 237 event was held at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.