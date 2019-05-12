'It Was Scary': Mexican Wrestling Star Dies in Front of Stunned Crowd in London

Ex-WCW wrestler Silver King, 51, who starred in Jack Black's Nacho Libre comedy more than a decade ago, has died during a performance at the Roundhouse Theatre in Camden, North London.

The wrestler, whose real name is César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, collapsed to the floor after being kicked by his opponent during a bout, the Camden New Journal reported.

According to eyewitnesses, after Silver King collapsed, the referee turned him over and counted out, while his opponent, ex-WWE star Juventud 'The Juice' Guerrera, celebrated the victory.

It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing. 🙏 #RIPSilverKing pic.twitter.com/WhM1zM9jfp — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) 12 мая 2019 г.

​As soon as it became clear that something was wrong, medics rushed into the ring to perform CPR, while the audience was asked to vacate the premises.

"It was scary, they evacuated everyone but there didn't seem to be an ambulance arrive for at least 20 minutes," an eyewitness told The Sun news outlet.

According to another witness, a large number of children were present at the event.