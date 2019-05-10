Register
16:20 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pablo Zabaleta celebrates with Manchester City team-mates after scoring in the final game of the Premier League season in 2012

    How Does Liverpool v Manchester City Battle Compare With Greatest Title Races?

    © AP Photo /
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Liverpool could win their first English Premier League title at the weekend if their rivals Manchester City slip up at Brighton. Sputnik looks at some of the greatest championship title races in the history of football.

    Even if Liverpool — who were last champions of England in 1990 — beat Wolves at Anfield on Sunday, 12 May, City can still win the English Premier League title — retaining it after winning it last year — with a victory at Brighton's Amex Stadium on the same day.

    "It's about us doing our own jobs, as a professional footballer you just want to go out and win the games you play," Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has said, denying claims they would roll over and let City win.

    ​This is not the first time a title race has come down to the final match of the season and the outcome is not always predictable.

    1988/89 English Football League

    The English Premier League came into existence in 1992, two years after Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the last time.

    Liverpool were utterly dominant in the 1980s, winning 10 titles between 1976 and 1990, and they were expected to win the league again in 1989.

    But Arsenal manager George Graham — who took over in 1986 — had created a great team, built upon the formidable defence of Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn.

    ​Arsenal were top of the table as the finishing line came into sight but they stumbled with a defeat to Derby and a draw against Wimbledon, allowing Liverpool to move ahead with only one game to play.

    The final game was Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, which had originally been set to take place a month earlier but was delayed because of the Hillsborough disaster.

    The Gunners needed to win by two goals and left it late, with midfielder Michael Thomas scoring in the 90th minute.

    His goal was the dramatic finale of Nick Hornby's classic novel Fever Pitch, which later became a film starring Colin Firth as an Arsenal fanatic.

    2011/12 English Premier League

    Manchester United dominated between 1992 and 2012, just like Liverpool had ruled the roost during the 1980s — with a dozen Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

    But Manchester City — whose wealthy new owners from the United Arab Emirates stumped up the money for Roberto Mancini to buy quality players like David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany — and Sir Alex disparagingly referred to them as "noisy neighbours".

    ​United and City were neck and neck through the spring of 2012 and it was down to the final game again.

    United were at Sunderland while City were at home to relegation-threatened QPR.

    Wayne Rooney put United in front in the 20th minute and the Red Devils looked as if they would win the title.

    When Pablo Zabaleta scored for City in the 39th minute they were back in front, but QPR equalised and then took the lead in the 66th minute.

    As both games headed into injury time United seemed to have the title trophy in their hands.

    But in the 92nd minute Edin Dzeko equalised for City and three minutes later Aguero got the winner and the Etihad Stadium turned into bedlam at City fans celebrated their first championship since

    2006/07 La Liga, Spain

    Barcelona and Real Madrid have been the two biggest teams in Spanish football since the 1980s and the head-to-head clashes between them are known as El Clasico.

    Real Madrid — the team which had been always been supported by and favoured by the dictator Francisco Franco, who died in 1975 — represented the Spanish establishment while Barcelona represented Catalonia and a certain rebellious streak left over from the Spanish Civil War.

    In 2006 Barcelona won their 18th La Liga title and the following year tried to defend it as Real, bolstered by the signing of Dutch goal machine Ruud van Nistelrooy from Manchester United, aimed for their 30th title.

    ​Real Madrid fell five points behind Barcelona — who had a 19-year-old Lionel Messi beginning to make his name for them — after losing 2-1 at Racing Santander on April 14, but the Catalans surrendered their advantage by losing against Villarreal and drawing against Real Betis.

    Real Madrid salvaged a 2-2 draw against Real Zaragoza in the penultimate weekend while Barcelona were held by crosstown rivals Espanol.

    On the final day of the season Real Madrid came back from a goal down to beat Real Mallorca 3-1, while Barcelona beat Gimnastic Tarragona 5-1.

    Both teams had identical records but Real Madrid won the title because of their superior record in the season's Clasicos.

    1995/96 English Premier League

    United's title win in 1996 will remain long in the memory, largely because of former Liverpool and England legend Kevin Keegan's infamous TV rant.

    Keegan was the manager of Newcastle United, who had created a formidable team including the likes of striker Les Ferdinand and midfielder David Ginola. At Christmas they were 10 points clear of Manchester United, but that lead vanished in the spring and Sir Alex's team pulled ahead.

    On 29 April Newcastle won 1-0 at Leeds to move within three points of leaders Manchester United with a game in hand and two to play.

    That game in hand was against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle were set to play in Forest captain Stuart Pearce's testimonial later in the summer.

    Sir Alex had suggested Forest might not try as hard against Newcastle as they had against United.

    ​Keegan went ballistic in a TV interview after the match.

    "When you do that with footballers like he said about Leeds — and when you do things like that about a man like Stuart Pearce…I've kept really quiet but I'll tell you something, he went down in my estimations when he said that. We have not resorted to that. You can tell him now, we're still fighting for this title and he's got to go to Middlesbrough and get something — and I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them. Love it," Keegan ranted in his Yorkshire accent, gesticulating wildly.

    Sir Alex had clearly riled him, as was his intention.

    Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw by Forest and then failed to beat Tottenham, so United won the title with a 3-0 win at  Middlesbrough.

    2004/05 Scottish Premier League

    Scotland's two biggest clubs are both based in Glasgow and are divided by years of sectarian hatred, so the rivalry between Celtic — whose supporters were traditionally Catholic — and Protestant Rangers is quite unique.

    Celtic were on the verge of claiming the Scottish Premier League title after a 2-1 Old Firm derby win over Rangers in April 2005 put them five points clear.

    But Rangers dragged themselves closer and it all came down to the last day of the season.

    Rangers were in Edinburgh, where they beat Hibernian 1-0 while Celtic were leading at Motherwell due to a Chris Sutton goal with only a few minutes to go.

    But Motherwell's Australian striker Scott McDonald — a former Celtic player — scored two goals in the dying stages of the match to snatch the title away from Celtic and give it to their arch-rivals.

    It will forever be known as Helicopter Sunday because the trophy was on its way by air to Fir Park in Motherwell to be delivered to Celtic before Scott McDonald's goals forced the chopper pilot to do a U-turn and head for Edinburgh.

    1963/64 Serie A, Italy

    The championship of Italy is known as the "Scudetto" and in 1964 it was a close race between Bologna and Internazionale of Milan.

    At the end of the Serie A season Inter and Bologna both had 54 points and although Bologna had the better goal difference, it was decided the title would be settled with a one-off play off match.

    ​The match ended 2-0 to Bologna with Danish striker Harald Nielsen, the season's top scorer, netting the second goal to seal the trophy.

    It was Bologna's seventh Scudetto but they have not won it since.

    Bologna's ultras are traditionally communist and violently opposed to the fascist hooligans of teams such as Lazio.

    One end of Bologna's stadium is named after Arpad Weisz, their Hungarian Jewish former coach who died in a Nazi concentration camp.

     

    Related:

    Battle of Britain: Manchester City Drawn Against Spurs But United Face Barcelona
    Manchester City Fan Attacked After Dramatic Last Gasp Victory in Germany
    Barca's Messi in Tears, Fights With Fans After Loss to Liverpool – Report
    'Red Sh*t': Caroline Wozniacki Dissed After She Reveals Love for Liverpool FC
    Tags:
    titles, championship, football, Serie A, La Liga, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, English Premier League, Sergio Aguero, Italy, Scotland, England, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse