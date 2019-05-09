Bare Triumph: Italian Female Volleyball Team Strips to Celebrate Victory (PHOTO)

The victorious volleyball team and their rivals are expected to clash once again this month during the Champions League Super Final in Berlin

Members of Italian female volleyball club Imoco Volley Conegliano apparently decided to celebrate their victory in the country’s championship in a rather unorthodox fashion — by shedding their clothes and posing for a photograph with only their gold medals and the massive trophy cup to preserve their modesty.

The above celebratory picture was shared on Instagram by Joanna Wołosz, a Polish volleyball player and member of the team.

Having snatched the national championship victory from its rival, Igor Gorgonzola Novara, Imoco Volley Conegliano is now expected to face the same opponent once again this month during the Champions League Super Final in Berlin.