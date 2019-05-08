Barca's Messi in Tears, Fights With Fans After Loss to Liverpool – Report

The night of Barcelona’s latest match wasn’t at all great for Lionel Messi, as not only was his La Liga title-winning team beaten to pieces by the home team, Liverpool, but on top of it, he had quite an issue with his own fans.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has engaged in an altercation with the Catalan club’s indignant fans after his team was completely beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League playoff match, Mundo Deportivo reported.

Messi was even reported to have broken down in tears as his dream of winning the Champions League for a fifth time collapsed last night with his squad’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield, where the Spanish champions were on the receiving end, having earlier won the first leg 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

In the wake of the match, Messi was selected for a drugs test by anti-doping officials and reunited with his team only at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, briefly being involved in an angry confrontation.

Barcelona’s head, Josep Bartomeu, referred to the bitter defeat as a “disastrous night” for the club, while the manager, Ernesto Valverde, acknowledged that his future in the top managing position would likely be questioned.

