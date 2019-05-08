Endgame for Barcelona: Thanos Moment for Leo Messi Celebrated by Liverpool Fans

Barcelona's efforts to push through Liverpool's defence in the semi-final game of the UEFA Champions League in Anfield on Tuesday proved futile, as the English team snatched out an unexpected 4-0 victory.

In what seemed to be a done deal and an open way to the finals for Barcelona, after they beat Liverpool 3-0 on 1 May, Jurgen Klopp saw his team turn the tables. Goals by Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum sealed Barcelona's fate, kicking Leo Messi's team out of the championship.

Liverpool's victory was celebrated by fans around the world and the unexpected turn of the game prompted an endless string of memes on social media.

Liverpool will meet either either Ajax or Premier League rivals Tottenham on the field in the final on 1 June.