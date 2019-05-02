Spain Legend Xavi Hernandez Announces Retirement From Football

Xavi has spent most of his career in FC Barcelona, where he claimed eight championship titles and four Champions League trophies. He has formed a majestic midfield duo with Andres Iniesta, and the two have been largely associated with the stunning success of Team Spain between 2008 and 2012.

Xavi Hernandez, the decorated Barcelona midfielder who has been playing in Qatar since 2015, has said he would end his professional career at the end of this season.

In a letter published in Qatari newspaper The Peninsula, the 39-year-old admitted that he now wants to try his hand at coaching.

He said that his coaching philosophy will be based on the playstile that has developed through the influence of Johan Cruyff, Barcelona and its academy, La Masia.

"I love to see teams taking the initiative on the pitch, playing attacking football and going back to the essence of what we all love about this game since our childhood days; having possession of the football," he wrote.

Xavi Hernandez had spent 17 years in Barcelona, where he won a whopping 35 trophies, including eight La Liga and four Champions League titles, before moving to Qatari club Al-Sadd. Xavi, along with fellow Barcelona midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, is widely considered to have been one of the most crucial players to Spain's success at UEFA Euro 2008, 2010 World Cup, and UEFA Euro 2012.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW