Register
04:49 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Фигурное катание. ЧМ-2011. Танцы на льду. Произвольный танец

    Russia’s ‘Most Beautiful Skater’ Elena Ilinykh Debunks Retirement Rumors

    © RIA Novosti . Vitali Belousov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The 2014 Olympic ice dancing champion announced her decision to end her skating career this week, only to reverse it later the same day.

    Elena Ilinykh, the Russian Olympic skating champion, dubbed by some as ‘Russia's most beautiful skater,' debunked rumors of her retirement Tuesday.

    Speaking in an interview with Russian Sport Express website, the 24-year-old 2014 Winter Olympics winner underscored she has no intention to end her career, despite having been out of competition for two years.

    "I can't officially say that I've finished my career or that I will continue right now," she said. "I have a great wish to skate, but there are circumstances which do not allow me to simply continue right away."

    "I can say I'm crazy in love with skating, and it's impossible to say I'm done with it. I'll be skating even when I'm 50!" she added.

    Ilinykh had performed in a pair with Nikita Katsalapov beginning in 2008. However, in 2014, Katsalapov publicly announced his decision to split with his long-time partner. Between 2014 and 2017, Ilinykh skated with Ruslan Zhiganshin.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Waves after waves 🌊

    Публикация от Elena Ilinykh (@blackswanei) 28 Май 2015 в 1:16 PDT

    Since 2017, Ilinykh has not been in the public eye.

    "Right now I'm working on various projects, and my life changed a bit because of certain circumstances. Unfortunately, I had to end skating. It was not my decision," she told Sport Express.

    Earlier this week, several news outlets reported Ilinykh had announced her decision to end her sports career. When asked whether she is preparing for the next season, the skater said, "Sadly, no."

    "I've finished [my] skater career. Right now Yulia Lipnitskaya and I are working on the academy, giving master classes around the world," the skater said, referring to another Olympic champion skater and their joint venture, the "Ilinykh-Lipnitskaya Champion Academy."

    However, the Olympic champion promptly debunked her own words the same day, puzzling both fans and the media.

    "I am so much in love with skating it is too early to say I'm parting ways with it," she said. "I've never discussed the end of career issue officially with anyone."

    Ilinykh was dubbed "Russia's most beautiful skater" by Championat.com, which published their own ranking of the most beautiful skaters of 2015 Shanghai World Championship; since then, many news websites have reiterated the informal title, and we are not going to challenge it.

    Related:

    Russian Ice Dancer's See-Through Outfit at European Championships Wows Netizens
    She's a Survivor: WATCH Russian Olympic Champ Zagitova's Go 'Lara Croft on Ice'
    Russian Olympic Champ Zagitova Wins Gold at World Championship in Japan
    WATCH: Olympic Skier Max Hauke Receiving Blood Transfusion Doping in Austria
    Brazilian Diver Gets Candid on 2016 Olympic Village 'Marathon Sex Session'
    Putin Gets Injury During Judo Sparring With Russian Olympic Champ (VIDEO)
    S Korea Selects Seoul as Host City for Joint Olympic Bid With N. Korea - Report
    IOC Opens Probe Into Japanese Olympic Committee Chief After Bribe Claims
    Tags:
    sports, Beyond Politics, career, figure skating, ice dancing, 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, Elena Ilinykh, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse