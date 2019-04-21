Register
    UFC fighter Darren Till

    'Party Hard': UFC Fighter Reportedly Arrested for Mayhem in Hotel, Stealing Taxi

    © AP Photo / Jeffrey McWhorter
    Darren Till, who fights in the welterweight, had an impressive record of 17 victories and one draw, but which was recently disrupted by two losses in a row, including in a match that could have granted him a champion title.

    Mixed martial arts fighter in the UFC Darren Till was arrested in Tenerife in Spain for causing mayhem in a local hotel and then stealing a taxi car with several of his friends, local news outlet el Dia reported.

    According to the media, Till and his friends destroyed furniture in the hotel and emptied several fire extinguishers. After they were booted out of the establishment, they unsuccessfully tried to move into another one. After the fiasco, the group reportedly called a taxi, but as soon as the driver left the car to help them with their luggage, one of them took his place and drove away.

    Later, the fighter and his friends, whose names were not specified, were arrested. It's unclear so far whether they were drunk or under the influence of other substances, or whether it was Till's idea to steal the car.

    The UFC fighter started his career in the middleweight, but later switched to welterweight. He had a record of 17 wins, 10 of them by knockout, and one draw; however, this was recently overshadowed by two losses in a row, one of which, against Tyron Woodley, could have made Till the welterweight UFC champion.

