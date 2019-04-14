'Get Your Sh*t Together': Poirier Warns Khabib Following Interim UFC Title Win

Louisiana lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier is set to face off against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in September after securing a victory in a fight against Max Holloway in Atlanta, Georgia. Poirier was victorious scoring 49-46 on all three scorecards.

Following his win against Holloway, Dustin Poirier — also known as "the Diamond" — warned the renowned Dagestani fighter about the upcoming showdown this fall.

"I feel like I'm in a dream right now. I just beat one of the best pound for pound in the world. To be the best, you've got to beat the best", Poirier said after the fight. "In the words of my brother Daniel Cormier, get your sh*t together young man. We got a belt to fight for".

Nurmagomedov responded to the Poirier-Holloway standoff, casting doubt over the scorecards but praising both fighters.

He also told Poirier he was all set for a September showdown.

I don’t agree with the judges 49:46, I got a draw, my respect to both fighters, and Porier’s achievement so far cannot be denied, my congratulations Dustin, see you in September. 🦅 vs 💎 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Nurmagomedov is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission over his brawl with Conor McGregor following their notorious battle back in October. He is widely expected to make a September comeback.

READ MORE: McGregor Hints at Comeback After Anti-Khabib Rant

The Irish fighter, meanwhile, has also reacted to the Poirier-Holloway fight, applauding both men.