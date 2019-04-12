Register
13:20 GMT +312 April 2019
    Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, plays with the ball during Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018

    Chelsea Hooligans Banned From Game for Singing 'Salah is a Bomber' in Vile VIDEO

    © AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
    Chelsea Football Club has found itself at the epicentre of a scandal after a group of fans were filmed chanting a racially abusive song about Mohamed “Mo” Salah, Liverpool’s forward of Egyptian descent.

    Three Chelsea fans have been banned from a Europa League match after being filmed singing “Salah is a bomber” while referring to the Liverpool superstar, Egyptian footballer Mo Salah.

    READ MORE: Sergio Ramos Reveals He Got Death Threats After Tackle Against Mohamed Salah

    Upon becoming aware of the footage, the football club issued a statement, in which it highlighted that it had taken action against the individuals featured in the video:

    “Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season-ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them. Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won’t tolerate them in their club”, the club said in a statement.

    Working together with security staff, Chelsea managed to identify some of the hooligans before the game, with three of the six being barred entry into Sinobo Stadium.

    READ MORE: 'Looks Like Leo Sayer': Fans Ridicule Statue of Egyptian Striker Mohamed Salah

    The 19-second clip, apparently filmed by the protagonists themselves, showed a group of Blues fans in a bar in the Czech capital of Prague chanting the derogatory song about the Muslim player to the tune of “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire.

    Liverpool also issued a statement to defend one of its best players and condemn the behaviour as “unadulterated bigotry”, stressing that there’s no place for such conduct either in football or in society as a whole.

    “The video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chant being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing. […] Liverpool Football Club believes it is the responsibility of those in positions of authority, following proper process, to act urgently to identify and then punish anyone committing a hate crime”, the club said.

    Liverpool FC continued by saying that the club was working with police to “ascertain the facts” around the now-viral video with an eye to identifying the individuals in it.

    “In addition, we are working directly with Chelsea Football Club on the matter. We thank them for their condemnation and a commitment to act urgently to identify any individuals responsible”.

    The footage has set off a major storm on social media, with people saying that the hooligans should receive a lifetime ban from football matches:

    Many have thrashed the individuals involved as “racists”, but noted that Chelsea’s fan base should not be defined by those in the video:

    This is not the first time that Mo Salah has been verbally abused by football fans: just two months ago, the Metropolitan police and West Ham United FC launched an investigation into a video in which a supporter can be heard shouting “Salah, you f**king Muslim, f**king Muslim c*nt” at the Liverpool striker.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
