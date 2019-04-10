Magic Johnson Resigns as Los Angeles Lakers President

Magic Johnson stepped down Tuesday from his role as president of basketball operations at the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Today, I'm gonna step down as the president", Johnson told reporters at an impromptu press conference, cited by AFP. "I was happier when I wasn't the president [of the Lakers]", Johnson stressed.

The news comes after a disappointing season for Lakers fans which saw the once-mighty NBA club fail to reach the playoffs for a sixth straight season. However, Magic Johnson, 59, had reportedly played a key role in luring the biggest league's star free agent of all — LeBron James to the Lakers last year.

His announcement came on the heels of an ESPN report that he and head coach Luke Walton have not spoken for weeks. Walton's future is reportedly in jeopardy after he failed to lead the Lakers to the postseason in the first season with LeBron James on the team. The Lakers entered the Tuesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 37-44 record.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW