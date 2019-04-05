UFC Knockout VanZant Blasts Critics of Her HOT Swimsuit Photo Shoot (VIDEOS)

Flyweight fighter Paige VanZant, one of the most accomplished fighters in the UFC, has rebuffed users who criticised her hot photos, stating that she always aimed to break the stereotype of what a female athlete is supposed to look like.

"I'm done with that", she stated. "I'm going to 100 percent be myself. There is this new era of being strong and beautiful. The die-hard fight fans can complain that I'm doing things like Sports Illustrated but it's who I am and I absolutely loved it", VanZant said addressing the critics of her hot photo shoot in the magazine.

"I've been pushing these opportunities to the side… I can only hide so much of my girliness. I've been turning down opportunities because I do want people to see me as a professional fighter", she added. "Maybe I don't look like a professional fighter but, hey, I was born this way. Call my mom and dad".

The majority of VanZant's fans, however, were really happy to see the Instagram videos of the fighter and immediately supported her:

"Paige can do what she wants UFC will never fire her and she makes more money than @bulletvalentina. Win lose or draw Paige will always be around, she's the people's Champ🏆", kw459 user said.

"You look so good. Stop fighting and just model. You have the look and everything", ray.pew commented.

The 24-old UFC star will miss UFC 236 next weekend because of an injury to her arm, however, she is expected to fight this summer.