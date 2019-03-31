Conor McGregor Challenges 'Hollywood Actress' Mark Wahlberg for UFC Shares

In 2016, Mark Wahlberg reportedly offered to give some of his UFC shares to Conor McGregor but ultimately chose to rescind this proposal, thus possibly setting up the pretext for The Notorious’ challenge.

Mere days after announcing his retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has challenged famous actor Mark Wahlberg to a fight over the latter’s UFC shares, delivering this declaration via social media.

In his 30 March tweet, McGregor described Wahlberg as a "Hollywood actress", promising to "smack him and his 4 brothers around".

"It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers i’ve smacked around. Check the history books. The UFC history books", The Notorious boasted.

​Many social media users, however, appeared puzzled and amused by McGregor’s words rather than taking his challenge seriously.

​According to the Sun, McGregor has long sought to become a business partner with the UFC, and in 2016, Wahlberg said he’d be willing to give the Irishman some of his shares but later rescinded the offer.