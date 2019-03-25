Below the Belt: WATCH MMA Fighter Pulls Down Opponent’s Shorts

Poland’s KSW 47 promotion is well-known for being one of the best spectacles in mixed martial arts.

During the main event of KSW 47: The X-Warriors, an MMA championship in Poland, Tomasz Narkun grappled the shorts of his opponent, Philip De Fries, revealing his behind to everybody.

As seen in the video, Tomasz Narkun did not have many opportunities, given the position in which he found himself. So he decided to try an unusual move: pulling down his rival's shorts.

The referee stepped in and issued him a warning.

Unfortunately for Tomasz Narkun, heavyweight champion Philip De Fries won the fight, according to the judges' scorecards.

Internet users were amused at the unexpected 'reveal', and a wave of tweets poking fun at the fighters quickly appeared.

You can tell he's been wanting to do that for awhile🤣..and dude likes it😂😂..woww..lol — Ms.Twinklenugs☄ (@Pokemama91) March 24, 2019​

Full KSW 47 results:

Phil De Fries defeats Tomasz Narkun via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)

Szymon Kołecki defeats Mariusz Pudzianowski via TKO (injury) — Round 1, 4:24

Norman Parke defeats Borys Mankowski via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Satoshi Ishii defeats Fernando Rodrigues via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Aleksandar Ilic defeats Damian Janikowski via knockout (kick) — Round 3, 0:23

Marcin Wrzosek defeats Krzysztof Klaczek via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Karolina Owczarz defeats Marta Chojnoska via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Maciej Kazieczko defeats Bartlomej Kopera via majority decision (30-26, 29-28, 28-28)

Pawel Politylo defeats Dawid Gralka via TKO — Round 2, 3:52