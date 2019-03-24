She's a Survivor: WATCH Russian Olympic Champ Zagitova's Go 'Lara Croft on Ice'

Aside from her victory in Saitama, last year Zagitova also won gold at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang and ranked first at the European Championship.

Fresh from her triumph at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan, Russian figure skating prodigy Alina Zagitova treated the audience to one hell of a show as she donned the persona of iconic videogame and movie character Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series for her exhibition performance.

Zagitova won gold at the competition by performing a complicated free routine to the Carmen opera by Georges Bizet.

In 2018, the figure skater also won gold at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang and took first place at the European Championship.