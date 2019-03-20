Register
19:36 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Crusaders players celebrate with their trophy after defeating the Lions 37-18 to win Super Rugby final in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

    New Zealand's Rugby 'Crusaders' Mull Name Change After Mosque Massacre

    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (56)
    0 02

    The debates around the Christchurch rugby team’s name and emblem, which hark back to the medieval wars for the Holy Land against Muslims, flared up after a shooting rampage in two local mosques that claimed the lives of at least 50 people.

    The non-international professional rugby union team “Crusaders”, based in Christchurch, has responded to concerns raised over its name and symbols following the mosque massacre in their hometown in New Zealand. They said that they should have a conversation about their brand, which refers to ancient wars where Christian armies sought to reclaim the Holy Land from Muslim rule, and promised to take on board all of the feedback. However, they noted that “the time for that is not right now” when “emotions are very raw”.

    “There is the need for this community to wrap our support around those who are most affected by Friday’s events, and that is the immediate focus for the Crusaders team. At an appropriate time, we will thoroughly consider the issues that have been raised and our response to that. That will include conversations with a range of people, including our Muslim community”, the team’s statement reads.

    READ MORE: 'You Won't Hear Me Speak His Name': PM Vows to Deny NZ Gunman Infamy He Craves

    Although, they expressed their understanding for concerns over their name, the “Crusaders” noted that it is “a reflection of the crusading spirit of this community” for them. 

    “What we stand for is the opposite of what happened in Christchurch on Friday; our crusade is one for peace, unity, inclusiveness and community spirit”, they said, adding that they are united with the community "in standing in support of our Muslim brothers and sisters".

    ​The club, whose emblem is a knight wearing a cross on his chest and swaying a sword above his head, is one of the most decorated teams in the country, as it has won nine champion titles of the prestigious competition Super Rugby, featuring players from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Japan. Discussions on the matter have included high-profile speakers such as New Zealand's Sports Minister Grant Robertson, who said that such conversations were appropriate.

    "I'm aware of the conversations that they're now having with, in particular, the Muslim community in Christchurch. The Crusaders is a well-established name and brand, but I think it is a responsible action to undertake those conversations now", he said, as cited by Al-Jazeera.

    While the minister remained tight-lipped about his personal opinion, netizens were more outspoken on the matter. Many insisted that the name and branding should become history.

    ​Others were less severe on the matter, speaking about the anger possibly being misdirected.

    ​Others insisted that they should stick to the old name.

    ​The team thanked everyone who gave their say, noting that all the comments would be considered as they undertake “a thorough process”.

    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (56)

    Related:

    Daesh Issues Call for ‘Vengeance’ Following New Zealand Mosque Massacre
    Not Single Person Reported New Zealand Shooting When Watching It Live - Facebook
    ‘Everybody Was Shocked’: New Zealand Unites to Overcome Christchurch Massacre
    Christchurch Attacker May Have Had Support - New Zealand Police
    Tags:
    mass shooting, crusade, rugby, sports, Christians, Muslim, The Crusaders, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse