UFC Signs Brazilian Fighter Michel Pereira After His Moonsaults (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship company (UFC) has signed a contract with Michel Pereira, the MMA Fighting media outlet reported.
The fighter has published a photo of him holding a contract with the UFC on his Instagram.
READ MORE: Way of the 'Wolf': Russian Female MMA Champ Signs Up With UFC (PHOTOS)
Pereira repeatedly used non-standard techniques in combat, which made a video with his fight gain popularity, garnering 2.7 million views on YouTube. After the fight, Pereira revealed that he wanted to try himself in the UFC as it's the "strongest organisation of the world".
All comments
Show new comments (0)